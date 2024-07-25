Pakistan’s cement exports surge by over 40% in FY24

Pakistan’s cement exports increased by 40.36% by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The total value of cement exports reached $266.516 million during July-June 2023-24, up from $189.876 million in the same period the previous year.

In terms of quantity, exports surged by 66.85%, rising from 4,247,470 metric tons to 7,087,401 metric tons.

On a year-on-year basis, cement exports in June 2024 increased by 39.58% compared to June 2023. The export value in June 2024 was recorded at $29.719 million, up from $21.292 million in June 2023.

However, on a month-on-month basis, cement exports decreased by 7.85% in June 2024 compared to $32.251 million in May 2024.

This growth in cement exports underscores the resilience and potential of Pakistan’s cement sector amidst various economic challenges.