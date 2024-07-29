Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Oilfields discovers hydrocarbons from Razgir-1 exploratory well, Kohat 

Exploratory well has tested 20 MMscfd of gas and 250 barrels per day of condensate 

By News Desk

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has discovered hydrocarbon reserves from the Razgir-1 exploratory well in the Lumshiwal-1 zone, located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday in accordance with the Listing Regulations. 

“As per information received from MOL, the operator of TAL Block, hydrocarbons have been discovered in exploratory well Razgir-1, which was spudded on January 09, 2024, and has been drilled down to a depth of 3,950 meters,” POL said in its notice. 

TAL Joint Venture includes OGDCL with a 30% working interest, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. B.V. (the operator) with 10%, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 30%, Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) with 25%, and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) with 5%.

As a result of the drill stem test (DST) conducted at the well to test the potential of Lumshiwal formation, the well has tested 20 MMscfd of gas per day and 250 barrels per day of condensate at 40/64″ fixed choke size at the flowing wellhead pressure of 2,348 psi, read the notice. 

Pakistan Oilfields Limited further said that testing operations were still in progress to ascertain the true potential of the well.

“A drill stem test (DST) is a procedure for isolating and testing the surrounding geological formations through the drill stem. The test is a measurement of pressure behavior at the drill stem and is a way to obtain important fluid sampling information and to establish the probability of commercial production,” it added. 

“Accordingly, it should be borne in mind that actual production may differ significantly from the test results.”

This discovery has de-risked further exploration play in TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities. The said discovery will help to enhance the indigenous hydrocarbon supply of the country and also add to the hydrocarbon reserves base.

Previous article
If equity injection is a drug, Microfinance Banks are an addict
Next article
Pakistan requires three to five-year extension on $12bn debt from KSA, China, and UAE to secure IMF bailout
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.