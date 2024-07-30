Gold price in Pakistan drops Rs400 per tola

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan saw a decline, with 24-karat gold falling by Rs400 to Rs252,300 per tola. According to the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased to Rs216,306 per 10 grams, a drop of Rs344. Similarly, 22-karat gold was quoted at a lower rate of Rs198,281 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable in the domestic market. The price for 24-karat silver stayed at Rs2,860 per tola and Rs2,452 per 10 grams.

Globally, spot gold traded around $2,389 per ounce, reflecting a slight increase of $8.1, or 0.34%, from the previous session.