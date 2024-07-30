Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan drops Rs400 per tola

In contrast, silver prices remained stable

By News Desk

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan saw a decline, with 24-karat gold falling by Rs400 to Rs252,300 per tola. According to the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased to Rs216,306 per 10 grams, a drop of Rs344. Similarly, 22-karat gold was quoted at a lower rate of Rs198,281 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable in the domestic market. The price for 24-karat silver stayed at Rs2,860 per tola and Rs2,452 per 10 grams.

Globally, spot gold traded around $2,389 per ounce, reflecting a slight increase of $8.1, or 0.34%, from the previous session.

Previous article
Atlas Honda’s profit surges 117% YoY to Rs3.5 Billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Fauji Fertilizer Company reports record Rs25bn profit in three months

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), a leading fertilizer producer in Pakistan, achieved a remarkable consolidated profit-after-tax of Rs25.01 billion for the quarter ending June...

Finance Minister updates on the banking sector’s strategic initiatives in priority sectors

FinMin suggests more interest rate cuts possible amid economic reforms

Govt proposes buyer-favored terms for PIA stake sale

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.