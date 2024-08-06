Artistic Milliners acquires Mexica’s VF factory

KARACHI: Artistic Milliners, a leading textile manufacturer from Pakistan, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of VF’s Dickies de Parras S. de RL de CV facility located in Parras, Mexico.

The company stated that this acquisition will enable them to rapidly upgrade the Mexican denim factory and expand their services for retailers and brands seeking manufacturing closer to the U.S. market.

“This new facility enhances our nearshoring operations, which already include the SFI Los Angeles design center and laundry, as well as SFI’s operations in Central America and strategic partnerships in Mexico and Guatemala,” the company added in a press release.

Established in 1996, the Parras facility spans 10 acres and consists of two buildings. This acquisition is a strategic addition to Artistic Milliners’ expanding network of factories in Guatemala and Mexico.

Founded in Pakistan in 1949, Artistic Milliners has grown into one of the world’s leading denim manufacturers. Their global operations include Star Fades International in Los Angeles, Artmill for non-denim fabric finishing, Circular Park for comprehensive recycling, and Artistic Energy.

With the launch of SFI in 2020, Artistic Milliners has developed a nearshoring hub extending from the U.S. to Mexico and Central America, supported by both strategic partnerships and wholly owned facilities.