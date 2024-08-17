BYD holds official launch event

LAHORE: BYD, a global player in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions, officially entered the Pakistani market on Saturday, heralding a new era of eco-friendly transportation for Pakistani consumers.

The launch event in Lahore’s Expo centre was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, who welcomed BYD’s arrival as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards sustainability. “BYD’s entry is not just about new vehicles; it’s about embracing a sustainable future and aligning with Pakistan’s environmental goals of achieving energy efficiency,” Aurangzeb stated.

He underscored the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that advance green technology, boost the local economy through job creation, and foster technological advancements in the automotive sector. Aurangzeb also highlighted that BYD’s presence could enhance Pakistan’s export potential in the electric vehicle sector, in line with national strategies to increase high-tech exports and reduce trade imbalances.

The Minister called for collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders to introduce innovations that contribute to the country’s sustainability goals and economic stability.

In partnership with Mega Motor Co., BYD also hosted an experiential launch event at the Lahore Expo Centre, where it showcased its long-term vision for Pakistan and commitment to leading the automotive revolution towards sustainable mobility.

Three upcoming models BYD Sealion 6, BYD Seal, and BYD Atto 3—were unveiled during the event. This marked BYD’s official entry into Pakistan’s passenger vehicle market, reinforcing its brand mission of “Technological Innovations For A Better Life.”

BYD first announced its formal entry into Pakistan in March 2024, and the launch event served to showcase the brand and its core new energy vehicle (NEV) technologies. The models introduced represent the company’s latest advancements, designed to meet the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers by offering superior performance, cutting-edge features, and a commitment to a greener future.

Mr. Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s global expansion. “As the world moves toward a sustainable future, BYD is proud to be at the forefront. Our entry into Pakistan is about more than bringing advanced vehicles; it’s about driving a broader vision of environmental responsibility and technological innovation. We believe our NEVs will play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner and more prosperous future for both Pakistan and the world,” Liu stated.