Punjab’s power rate relief excludes low-usage consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has announced a Rs14 per unit reduction in electricity rates, but this relief will not extend to consumers who use up to 200 units per month.

Sources have confirmed that the Rs14 per unit reduction will only benefit consumers who use between 201 and 500 units of electricity monthly. Those who consume 200 units or less are excluded from this plan since their rates were not previously increased.

This relief is scheduled to be implemented for the billing cycles of August and September 2024, according to government officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the Chief Minister for his efforts to provide relief to the public, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people. Information Minister Atta Tarar also noted that such initiatives are driven by Nawaz Sharif’s deep empathy for the populace.