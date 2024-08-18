Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab’s power rate relief excludes low-usage consumers

Reduction of Rs14 per unit applies only to those using 201 to 500 units monthly; no change for low-consumption users

By News Desk
ID:79132618

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has announced a Rs14 per unit reduction in electricity rates, but this relief will not extend to consumers who use up to 200 units per month.

Sources have confirmed that the Rs14 per unit reduction will only benefit consumers who use between 201 and 500 units of electricity monthly. Those who consume 200 units or less are excluded from this plan since their rates were not previously increased.

This relief is scheduled to be implemented for the billing cycles of August and September 2024, according to government officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the Chief Minister for his efforts to provide relief to the public, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people. Information Minister Atta Tarar also noted that such initiatives are driven by Nawaz Sharif’s deep empathy for the populace.

Previous article
BYD holds official launch event
Next article
Sindh govt calls for electricity prices reduction following Punjab’s lead
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Konnect by HBL Crowns Valorant Champions

Team Boosters (Ibrahim Sarfaraz, Roman Aqeel, Bilal Bashir, Huzaifa Ashraf, Usman Aziz, and Syed Hasnain Ali) received the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of Rs 350,000 at the Konnect by HBL, Valorant Gaming Tournament in Karachi.

Govt proposes fuel price adjustment mechanism for gas bills, mirroring electricity charges

Sindh govt calls for electricity prices reduction following Punjab’s lead

BYD holds official launch event

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.