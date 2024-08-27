New Gwadar Airport nears completion; operational by December 2024

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif informed the National Assembly that the New Gwadar International Airport project is nearing completion, with operationalization expected by December following formal handovers and trials.

During Question Hour, the minister also reported that the New General Aviation Aerodrome near Muridke is substantially completed and is expected to be operational by next month. General aviation organisations and flying schools are anticipated to relocate to the new aerodrome within three to four months.

In response to another question, Khawaja Asif clarified that before the operationalization of Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), the Cabinet Secretariat’s Aviation Division, through a letter dated February 3, 2017, had forwarded a directive from the Prime Minister’s Office to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The directive called for a consultative exercise and a summary for the Cabinet proposing potential names for the new airport.

The PCAA subsequently forwarded a summary to the Aviation Division on February 9, 2017, with proposed names including Liaquat Ali Khan International Airport, Fatima Jinnah International Airport, Abdul Sattar Edhi International Airport, Dr. A.Q. Khan International Airport, Dr. Abdus Salam International Airport, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar International Airport, Baba Bulleh Shah International Airport, Data Ganj Bakhsh International Airport, Muhammad Ali Jauhar International Airport, and Ch. Rehmat Ali International Airport.

The name “Islamabad International Airport” was formally declared by the Cabinet Division in a memorandum dated March 7, 2018. The minister added that in 2017, the matter of naming the newly constructed airport in Islamabad was discussed with the then-Prime Minister, who directed that proposals be submitted after necessary consultations. Two names, IIAP and Gandhara International Airport, were shortlisted and presented to the Federal Cabinet. After detailed consultations, the Cabinet ultimately approved the name “Islamabad International Airport” on February 28, 2018.

Regarding another inquiry, the minister confirmed that Hyderabad Airport has not been closed. The airport remains operational with essential manpower and facilities.

However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended its flight operations from Hyderabad Airport in 2013 due to commercial non-viability, he added.

The minister said that some airports were closed due to financial non-viability and the absence of sufficient passenger traffic.