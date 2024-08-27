Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSO’s earnings FY24 surge by 180%, surpassing industry expectations

PSO reports Rs33.79 EPS for FY24 amid strong other income and higher petrol prices, announces Rs10/share dividend

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) has reported a significant financial performance for the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), with earnings per share (EPS) reaching Rs33.79, reflecting a remarkable 180% year-over-year (YoY) increase. The company’s earnings outpaced industry expectations, largely due to a substantial rise in other income during the fourth quarter (4QFY24).

According to Topline Securities Research, in its 4QFY24 results, PSO recorded an unconsolidated profit of Rs2.5 billion, translating to an EPS of Rs5.25. This strong performance was driven by an impressive other income of Rs10.3 billion, a 424% YoY surge compared to Rs2 billion in the same quarter last year. The increase is attributed to interest accrued on delayed payments from customers.

For the full fiscal year, PSO’s earnings reached Rs15.9 billion, up from Rs5.7 billion in FY23, marking a substantial improvement. The company also declared a final cash dividend of Rs10 per share, in line with market expectations.

Despite a challenging operating environment, PSO’s net sales for 4QFY24 increased by 3% YoY and 7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to Rs901 billion. For the entire FY24, sales totaled Rs3.6 trillion, up 5% YoY. This growth was achieved despite a 15% decline in Motor Spirit (MS) sales and an 18% drop in High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales, offset by higher petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol prices averaged Rs280.89 per litre in FY24, a 15% YoY increase, while diesel prices averaged Rs286.44 per litre, up 12% YoY. On a quarterly basis, HSD volumetric sales rose by 11% QoQ, while MS sales increased by 1% QoQ during 4QFY24.

The company managed to reduce distribution expenses by 1% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs4.8 billion. However, finance costs for the year increased by 30% YoY to Rs52 billion, primarily due to higher short-term borrowings driven by delayed payments from customers.

PSO’s effective tax rate stood at 74% for 4QFY24, leading to a full-year tax rate of 62% of profit before tax (PBT) and 0.72% of turnover.

This strong financial performance and the accompanying dividend announcement reflect PSO’s resilience and ability to navigate a challenging economic environment, while positioning the company for future growth.

Previous article
Iran issues final notice, warns of legal action over delayed IP Gas Pipeline
Next article
Fatima Fertilizer’s 2QCY24 earnings skyrocket 4.4 times YoY amid improved gross margins
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.