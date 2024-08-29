Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Askari Bank increases capital for currency exchange subsidiary

Board approves enhancement of authorized capital from Rs 1 billion to Rs 1.2 billion, and paid-up capital from Rs 700 million to Rs 1 billion

By News Desk

Askari Bank Limited has announced an increase in the authorized and paid-up capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Askari Currency Exchange (Pvt.) Limited. 

The decision was approved by the bank’s Board of Directors during a meeting held on August 29, 2024.

According to a disclosure made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the board has approved the enhancement of the subsidiary’s authorized capital from Rs 1 billion to Rs 1.2 billion. Additionally, the paid-up capital has been increased from Rs 700 million to Rs 1 billion.

This move is seen as part of Askari Bank’s strategy to strengthen its currency exchange operations. 

On Augiust 28, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued license to Askari Currency Exchange (Pvt.) Limited to commence operations. This follows the issuance of a certificate of incorporation by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 19, 2024.

Askari Bank approved the establishment of a wholly-owned exchange company with an initial capital of Rs 1 billion on October 27, 2023.

Last year, the State Bank of Pakistan unveiled a set of reforms related to exchange companies, citing frequent regulatory issues and weaknesses, especially in the operations of exchange companies in category B as well as franchises of exchange companies. 

Under the SBP’s reforms, all exchange companies in categories A and B along with franchises of exchange companies will be consolidated and transformed into a single category with a well-defined mandate.

The central bank also raised the minimum capital requirement for exchange companies to Rs 500 million (free of losses), saying this will strengthen their solvency and infrastructure.

Previous article
CCP affirms exclusive jurisdiction to combat deceptive marketing practices 
Next article
Nepra concerned over falling electricity consumption due to high prices, solarization
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Foreign companies repatriate profits of $139mn in first month of FY2024-25

Highest repatriations recorded from the power sector where independent power producers (IPPs) repatriated $28.3 million 

Are CPEC IPPs about to shift from imported to Thar Coal? 

Internet disruption likely to persist until October

Pakistan and Turkiye advocate for stronger G2G and B2B partnerships

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.