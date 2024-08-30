OGDCL discovers gas condensate in district Sanghar, Sindh

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited-led joint venture has announced the discovery of gas condensate at the Baloch-2 well in the exploratory zone of Sembar Formation, located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province.

The oil and gas exploration company made this announcement at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Friday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is the operator of the Sinjhoro Block, Sembar Formation with a 76% working interest while other companies include Orient Petroleum with 19% and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 5% working interest.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, the Joint Venture of Sinjhoro Block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator with 76% working interest, Orient Petroleum (19%) & Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has made gas condensate discovery at the Baloch-2 well in the exploratory zone of Sembar Formation, in Baloch Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sinjhoro Exploration Licence, located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province,” read the OGDCL’s notice to the PSX.

Baloch-2 well was spudded in on February 24, 2024, and drilled down to a total depth of 3920m TVD in Sembar Formation as an exploratory effort by OGDCL, with in-house evaluation and technical support from its Joint Venture Partners (JVPs).

Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-3 in the Sembar Formation has tested 6.8 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 388 Barrels of Condensate per Day (BCPD) through choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2180 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

This discovery marks the first milestone in the Sinjhoro Block from the Sembar Formation. Sembar Formation is known for its promising source potential and is widely distributed across the Middle and Lower Indus basin of Pakistan.

The company said that this discovery not only confirms the untapped potential of the Sembar Formation but also opens a new area, paving the way for further exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Block.

In addition to the appraisal and development of Baloch-2, OGDCL is proactively planning further appraisal in this well and swiftly developing the full potential of Sembar Formation, it added.