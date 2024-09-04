Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices drop by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan amid global decline

Second consecutive session sees local gold rates fall to Rs260,100 per tola, reflecting international trends

By News Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive session of decline as international rates also dropped. In the local market, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,400, settling at Rs260,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,200, bringing it down to Rs222,994, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This follows a Rs1,000 drop in gold prices on Tuesdaay, which brought the rate to Rs261,500 per tola.

On the international front, the price of gold also saw a reduction on Wednesday. According to APGJSA, the international rate stood at $2,481 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a decrease of $17 for the day.

Silver prices in the local market mirrored the trend, with a reduction of Rs50, bringing the rate to Rs2,900 per tola.

Just last month, gold prices in Pakistan had reached a record high of Rs263,700 per tola, making the recent declines notable.

Previous article
Pakistan strikes major gas reserves in North Waziristan, promising 17 years of supply
Next article
Cotton production plummets 60% in Punjab and Sindh, alarming textile sector
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan strikes major gas reserves in North Waziristan, promising 17 years...

New discoveries set to inject 70mmcfd into national grid, bolstering domestic gas production and reducing fuel imports

Coke and Pepsi boycott over Gaza lifts Muslim countries’ local sodas

Pakistan’s agriculture exports reach historic $8bln: Jam Kamal

Chakwal Spinning Mills denies insider trading allegations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.