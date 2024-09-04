Gold prices drop by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan amid global decline

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive session of decline as international rates also dropped. In the local market, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,400, settling at Rs260,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,200, bringing it down to Rs222,994, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This follows a Rs1,000 drop in gold prices on Tuesdaay, which brought the rate to Rs261,500 per tola.

On the international front, the price of gold also saw a reduction on Wednesday. According to APGJSA, the international rate stood at $2,481 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a decrease of $17 for the day.

Silver prices in the local market mirrored the trend, with a reduction of Rs50, bringing the rate to Rs2,900 per tola.

Just last month, gold prices in Pakistan had reached a record high of Rs263,700 per tola, making the recent declines notable.