Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s workers’ remittances surge by 40.5% in August 2024, reaching $2.9 billion

Strong growth driven by inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and the US; Cumulative remittances for FY25 rise by 44% compared to the previous year.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed a significant surge in workers’ remittances during August 2024, with an inflow of $2.9 billion. This marks a 40.5% increase compared to the same month last year, showcasing the resilience of overseas Pakistanis in supporting the country’s economy.

The cumulative remittances for the first two months of the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) also saw a robust increase, reaching $5.9 billion. This represents a 44% rise compared to the $4.1 billion recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY24).

Saudi Arabia emerged as the leading source of remittances, contributing $713.1 million in August 2024. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed with $538.4 million, while the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) accounted for $474.8 million and $322.4 million, respectively.

The substantial growth in remittances underscores the importance of overseas Pakistanis in bolstering the country’s foreign exchange reserves, providing much-needed stability to the economy amid global financial challenges.

Previous article
Oil jumps 1% as hurricane nears US Gulf Coast
Next article
Key issues on LDI license renewal, accountability, board appointments reviewed
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.