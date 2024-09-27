Rs352bn investment plan approved for NTDC’s transmission system upgrade

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a revised three-year investment plan worth Rs352 billion for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The plan aims to address system constraints and enhance the country’s transmission infrastructure.

As per media reports, the approved plan includes several major projects to expand and upgrade NTDC’s transmission capabilities. Among these is the construction of a 220kV grid station at Dhabeji, featuring a 2x160MVA transformer and a double circuit transmission line for the looping in/out of the 220kV Charo—Jhimpir transmission line.

Another key project is the establishment of the 220kV Haripur Substation, which will be equipped with three 250MVA auto transformers and a double circuit transmission line connected to the existing Mansehra-ISPR line.

NTDC also plans to build a 220kV grid station in Swabi, which will include a double circuit transmission line from the 500kV Nowshera Grid Station.

Additionally, a 220kV grid station will be established at the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and Business Park to supply electricity to the PIEDMC Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

One of the largest projects involves the construction of a 500kV grid station at the Allama Iqbal Industrial City to cater to a demand of 600MW in the FIEDMC SEZ area. This project includes the installation of three 250MVA transformers and a 500kV transmission line.

The investment plan also focuses on reducing transmission system losses, with specific projects targeting a reduction of 36.6MW in system losses. This includes the construction of the 220kV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob transmission line and the enhancement of transformation capacity across NTDC’s grid stations.

Further reinforcement is planned for the Islamabad and Burhan transmission networks, with a focus on reducing system losses by 68.8MW and alleviating stress on key transmission lines, including the Tarbela-Burhan-ISPR line.

This will help ensure reliable power evacuation from the Tarbela 4th project and improve voltage stability in the IESCO region.

NTDC’s investment plan also includes the development of a Pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Jhimpir, aimed at improving frequency regulation and voltage support, particularly for the southern NTDC grid.

In addition, the plan involves upgrading NTDC’s telecommunication and SCADA systems, implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for productivity improvement, and converting 220kV substations at Bund Road, Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi, and Nishatabad to GIS technology.