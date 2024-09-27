TPL Trakker commences ownership transfer process in key partnership deal

TPL Trakker Limited has announced the commencement of the ownership transfer process, following the signing of definitive agreements with Trakker Middle East LLC and Gargash Group for the acquisition of a 50.1% equity stake in Trakker Middle East LLC.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the company confirmed that the transfer process has begun, with the expected completion of the transaction, including the issuance of shares, anticipated by the end of October 2024.

TPL Trakker expressed confidence that this partnership will significantly boost its growth trajectory and strengthen its market position, paving the way for long-term success.

The company assured stakeholders that updates would be provided to the PSX once the transaction is fully finalized.