Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs to boost trade relations

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have taken a major step toward strengthening bilateral trade ties with the signing of four key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, oversaw the signing ceremony, which took place in Islamabad, marking a significant development in economic cooperation between the two countries.

As per detials among the agreements, Fauji Meat Limited and NSK signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a profit-sharing partnership, aimed at the distribution, wholesale, and retail of meat products, expanding Pakistan’s meat export footprint. Additionally, Gobi VC Investment Fund pledged an initial $300,000 investment in  Qistbazar, with plans to establish a $50 million fund to support and scale Pakistani startups in the coming years.

In a separate MoU, SNA Equity committed to investing $5 million in Gamalux Pakistan, with a total investment target of $15 million by 2026. This investment will support Pakistan’s growth in the textile and recycling sectors. Furthermore, the Business Councils of Pakistan and Malaysia inked an MoU to promote enhanced cooperation in the halal trade, capitalizing on the growing global demand for halal products.

These agreements signal a robust partnership aimed at boosting trade, investment, and economic growth, while also fostering deeper business ties between the two nations.

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

