Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF tranche boosts SBP reserves by $ 1.168bn, now stand at $10.70bn

SBP data shows total liquid foreign reserves recorded $15.98 billion as of September 27, 2024 

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $ 1.168 billion to $10.701 billion during the week ended on September 27, 2024. 

According to data released by the central bank on Thursday, the increase in SBP’s reserves is mainly due to the receipt of 1.026 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.982 billion as of September 27, 2024. 

The break-up of the foreign reserves shows foreign reserves held by the SBP recorded $10.701 billion while net reserves held by commercial banks recorded 5.281 billion. 

on Wednesday, the SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed said that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to a level sufficient to cover two months’ worth of imports, following the arrival of the first tranche from the IMF under a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). 

The SBP received the first tranche of $1.03 billion (SDR 760 million) from the IMF on September 30, 2024, right after a crucial approval from the IMF board. 

The governor noted that the recent IMF disbursement has alleviated pressure on the rupee and facilitated a smoother dollar supply in the market. “Overseas workers’ remittances have increased, and the supply of dollars has improved,” he said, highlighting the positive impact of declining inflation on monetary policy.

Previous article
Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs to boost trade relations
Next article
PSO seeks autonomy amid rising competition from global players
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSO seeks autonomy amid rising competition from global players

State-owned OMC requests the govt to delegate regulatory powers from PD to its board in a bid to compete with Gulf Oil Marketing Company and Saudi Aramco 

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs to boost trade relations

Gold prices dip by Rs 1,100 to Rs 274,400 per tola

Govt rolls out direct electricity subsidy via e-vouchers for low-income households

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.