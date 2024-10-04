917 illegal petrol pumps sealed nationwide in crackdown on unlicensed outlets

In a nationwide crackdown on illegal petrol pumps operating without K-Forms (explosive licenses), provincial governments have sealed 917 petroleum outlets.

The operation targeted stations abandoned or surrendered by oil marketing companies (OMCs), as well as unregistered pumps selling smuggled petroleum products.

According to official data, there are 1,310 illegal oil retail outlets across Pakistan, with 749 in Punjab, 183 in Sindh, 250 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and 128 in Balochistan. Provincial authorities have already taken action against 1,107 of these outlets.

In Punjab, authorities sealed 559 out of 645 targeted illegal petrol pumps. In Sindh, 58 of the 153 identified outlets were shut down. KPK saw 172 out of 181 illegal outlets sealed, while Balochistan authorities closed all 128 identified outlets.

The crackdown also revealed that 190 petrol pumps were either non-operational or untraceable.

In Punjab, district-wise data show that significant numbers of illegal petrol pumps were sealed in areas like Khanewal (92), Lodhran (126), and Toba Tek Singh (64). In Sindh, high numbers were reported in Dadu (23), Badin (31), and Kamber Shahdadkot (32). In KPK, Peshawar led with 65 sealed outlets, while Charsadda followed with 38.

Balochistan saw the complete closure of 128 illegal outlets across the province.