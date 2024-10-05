PR to construct 105km rail line connecting Thar Coal mines to Port Qasim

Pakistan Railways (PR) has awarded the contract for the construction of a 105-kilometre railway line intended to link Thar Coal mines with Port Qasim.

This project, aimed at bolstering the nation’s bulk transportation capabilities, aligns with broader economic growth objectives.

Scheduled for completion by October 2025, the project is a joint venture financed by both the Sindh and federal governments. The new rail link from Islamkot to Chhor will facilitate in coal transportation across Pakistan, supporting key industries like cement and textiles by providing a more cost-effective fuel alternative.

The announcement came from Federal Secretary for Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Railways chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan.

The construction will include a 24.58-kilometer loop-line and an 18-kilometer double line track extending from Bin Qasim railway station to Port Qasim, with additional 4.20 kilometers of loop-lines designed to handle significant freight volumes.

Upon completion, the rail network is expected to have the capacity to transport 10 million tons of coal annually, shifting the country’s power generation reliance from imported to domestic coal sources. This strategic move is projected to save the national exchequer approximately $1.5 billion annually in fuel import costs.

Moreover, the project will see the establishment of seven new railway stations along the route, with two major stations at Thar coal mines and new Chhor station, and five intermediate stations to facilitate efficient coal transport.