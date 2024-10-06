Economic indicators show positive growth: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said on Saturday that all economic indicators were showing a positive growth for sustainable economic expansion in Pakistan.

“The country’s exports display improvement as compared to last year, interest rate is falling and inflation has drastically gone down,” he said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The minister pointed out that foreign exchange stability had been achieved and the stock market was performing well as compared with global and regional markets. “The recent visits of Azerbaijan president and Malaysian prime minister, the upcoming Saudi Trade Finance Summit and the SCO Summit are all positive signs for the local economy,” he remarked.

The minister described the participation of foreign business delegations in exhibitions as a sign of their confidence in Pakistan government’s performance.