Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR mulls action as smuggling of petroleum products touches Rs396b mark

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch a crackdown against smuggling of petroleum products which is now worth
nearly 400 billion rupees.

It stated that currently petroleum products worth Rs396 billion are being smuggled into the country while stern action will be taken against illegal petrol
pumps operational in different cities.

It said that the FBR considering to delegate more powers to district management to take measures to curb smuggling of petroleum products.

After obtaining powers, local administration will be able to seal illegal petrol pumps and seize the machinery being used for smuggling and transportation of
petroleum products. While on the other hand digitalization of all petrol pump and real time monitoring of stocks will also be introduced.

FBR likely to introduce GIS mobile application to detect illegal petrol pumps operational in various parts of the country.

Previous article
Samsung issues rare apology for poor results in tech ‘crisis’
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Single-day strike may cause Rs190 bln loss to national economy :...

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that a single-day strike might cause cumulative losses of around Rs...

‘R&D essential for cotton’s climate fight’

Gold prices drop by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gang exploits FBR vulnerability, defrauds Rs 81 billion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.