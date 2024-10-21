Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Development banks commit over $1bn for NTDC projects

World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank pledge financial backing for critical power infrastructure, urging private sector participation in key transmission lines

By Monitoring Desk

The World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) have expressed willingness to finance three key projects of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). These include the Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line and Reactive Compensation Power Devices Project. The development came during a meeting chaired by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, with officials from the Power Division and development partners.

According to Business Recorder, WB, ADB, and IDB each made preliminary financing commitments for the NTDC projects. Both WB and ADB pledged $500mn each, while IDB is prepared to commit $200-$320mn. The World Bank will anchor the Reactive Compensation Devices Project, with ADB and IDB as co-financiers. For the transmission line project, ADB will be the lead financier, with WB and IDB providing co-financing.

Furthermore, discussions were held on the Ghazi Brotha to Faisalabad West Transmission Line, with development partners advising NTDC to explore private sector participation alongside traditional financing. Secretary Power Division, Dr. Fakhre Alam Irfan, highlighted that NTDC’s Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP) had been submitted to Nepra for approval, estimating a total investment need of $8.4bn for ongoing and future projects.

IDB confirmed that it is reviewing the three proposed NTDC projects and is prepared to co-finance with WB and ADB. NTDC also stated that technical and financial feasibility studies for the Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan transmission line, conducted by NESPAK, would be completed by the end of the current month.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Profit by Pakistan Today
