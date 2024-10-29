Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

DP World eyes investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, logistics

Exploring a strategic corridor between Karachi Port and Pipri, DP World commits to boosting Pakistan's logistics infrastructure.

By News Desk
Image Credits: DP World

A high-level delegation from Dubai-based DP World, led by executive Yuvraj Narayan, recently visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan, indicating a strong interest in developing the nation’s infrastructure and logistics sectors. 

According to media reports, the delegation’s primary interest lies in constructing a vital corridor connecting Karachi Port with Pipri, aiming to streamline logistics and enhance the efficiency of Pakistan’s trade routes.

During the discussions, DP World’s representatives commended the SIFC for its robust efforts to attract foreign investment and expressed a deep trust in Pakistan’s economic potential. 

They outlined plans to engage in joint ventures within Pakistan’s logistics industry, which could include investments in warehousing, transportation hubs, and freight operations, enhancing the operational capabilities of Pakistan’s primary port city.

The initiative is part of DP World’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint in strategic markets, with Pakistan positioned as a key player due to its geographic and economic significance in the region. 

The proposed investments are expected to significantly bolster Pakistan’s capacity to manage trade flows, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and stability.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates for today, October 29, 2024
Next article
Apple’s India-made iPhone exports surge to $6B, reducing China reliance
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.