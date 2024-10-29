DP World eyes investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, logistics

A high-level delegation from Dubai-based DP World, led by executive Yuvraj Narayan, recently visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan, indicating a strong interest in developing the nation’s infrastructure and logistics sectors.

According to media reports, the delegation’s primary interest lies in constructing a vital corridor connecting Karachi Port with Pipri, aiming to streamline logistics and enhance the efficiency of Pakistan’s trade routes.

During the discussions, DP World’s representatives commended the SIFC for its robust efforts to attract foreign investment and expressed a deep trust in Pakistan’s economic potential.

They outlined plans to engage in joint ventures within Pakistan’s logistics industry, which could include investments in warehousing, transportation hubs, and freight operations, enhancing the operational capabilities of Pakistan’s primary port city.

The initiative is part of DP World’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint in strategic markets, with Pakistan positioned as a key player due to its geographic and economic significance in the region.

The proposed investments are expected to significantly bolster Pakistan’s capacity to manage trade flows, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and stability.