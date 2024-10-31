Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 4

Key meeting to address inflation and economic growth challenges

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a crucial meeting scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will convene to evaluate the country’s monetary policy. This highly anticipated session comes at a time when economic conditions remain uncertain, with inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations impacting the national economy.

The MPC is tasked with assessing key economic indicators and making critical decisions regarding interest rates, which influence borrowing costs and overall economic activity. Following the meeting, the SBP will issue a Monetary Policy Statement via a press release on the same day, detailing the committee’s decisions and rationale.

Analysts are closely watching the MPC’s deliberations, as the outcome could have significant implications for businesses and consumers alike. With inflation rates hovering at elevated levels and recent reports of slowing economic growth, the committee faces a challenging landscape in balancing economic stability and growth.

Stakeholders from various sectors are eager for insights on whether the SBP will maintain, increase, or decrease interest rates, as these decisions play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory.

As the date approaches, all eyes will be on the SBP’s communications, which are expected to provide clarity and direction for Pakistan’s economic policy moving forward.

Previous article
NA body on petroleum expresses serious concern over CSR fund misuse
Next article
Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reach $16.05 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan responds to Chinese ambassador’s ‘undiplomatic’ remarks: what led to this...

As security concerns for Chinese nationals intensify, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry urges a return to diplomatic norms in addressing sensitive issues with Beijing

Stocks tumble for second consecutive day, falling below 89,000 points

Internet speed restored to full capacity after cable repairs, claims PTA

Pakistan records Rs1.7trn fiscal surplus in Q1 FY25, first time since 2004

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.