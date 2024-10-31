SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 4

ISLAMABAD: In a crucial meeting scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will convene to evaluate the country’s monetary policy. This highly anticipated session comes at a time when economic conditions remain uncertain, with inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations impacting the national economy.

The MPC is tasked with assessing key economic indicators and making critical decisions regarding interest rates, which influence borrowing costs and overall economic activity. Following the meeting, the SBP will issue a Monetary Policy Statement via a press release on the same day, detailing the committee’s decisions and rationale.

Analysts are closely watching the MPC’s deliberations, as the outcome could have significant implications for businesses and consumers alike. With inflation rates hovering at elevated levels and recent reports of slowing economic growth, the committee faces a challenging landscape in balancing economic stability and growth.

Stakeholders from various sectors are eager for insights on whether the SBP will maintain, increase, or decrease interest rates, as these decisions play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic trajectory.

As the date approaches, all eyes will be on the SBP’s communications, which are expected to provide clarity and direction for Pakistan’s economic policy moving forward.