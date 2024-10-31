Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

Suzuki Every: A grand launch for modern families

Every’s 660cc engine delivers excellent fuel efficiency, making it a budget-friendly choice

By Press Release

The launch of the Suzuki Every marks a turning point in the family vehicle market. This isn’t just a new car; it’s a redefinition of what families need in their everyday journeys—comfort, safety, and efficiency, all wrapped in Suzuki’s trusted reliability.

Comfort and Convenience

The Suzuki Every brings a new level of comfort to your daily drives. With features like air conditioning, power steering, and a spacious interior, it’s designed to make every journey smooth and enjoyable for the whole family, whether it’s a quick school run or a long road trip.

Safety You Can Trust

Equipped with dual airbags and ABS with EBD, the Every ensures your family’s safety is always a top priority. These advanced safety features, typically found in higher-end cars, are now standard in the Every, giving you peace of mind on every drive.

Fuel Efficiency and Affordability

The Every’s 660cc engine delivers excellent fuel efficiency, making it a budget-friendly choice without compromising on performance. Plus, with a 3-year/60,000 KM warranty, Suzuki guarantees lasting reliability for your family’s future.

The Future of Family Driving

The launch of the Suzuki Every is more than just the introduction of a car—it’s the start of a new era in family vehicles. Combining modern features, affordability, and Suzuki’s trusted legacy, the Every makes every journey feel grand.

Be part of this exciting new chapter in family driving with the Suzuki Every, and elevate every trip with comfort, safety, and style.

Book Your Suzuki Every: https://crm.suzukipakistan.com/social_media/m=profitpk-gl=70-rp=914357-sp=PubWeb

 

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 31, 2024
Next article
Hubco to establish nationwide electric vehicle charging network
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Toyota Indus Motors has seen a revival in demand. But is...

The auto assembler sees growth in sales leading to better profitability.  But even as the demand rises, the auto assembler is placing a great emphasis on cutting costs. 

Hubco to establish nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 31, 2024

Federal govt slashes over 6,700 jobs in austerity move

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.