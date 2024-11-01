PCRWR declares 30 bottled water brands unsafe for drinking

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 30 bottled water brands unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

For the third quarter of 2024 (July to September), PCRWR collected 205 samples of mineral and bottled water brands from 21 cities, comparing test results against the quality standards set by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

According to a press release issued here, 12 brands, including Natural Pure Life, Bro H2O, Purifa Spring Water, Aqua Health, Meher Natural, Mountain Pure, Oslo, Smart Pure, Fijji, More Plus, Qudrat, and Natural, were found unsafe due to excessive sodium levels. Two brands, Black Seed Water and Natural, showed turbidity levels above the permissible limit.

The analysis also found that Black Seed Water had an unsafe pH level, while 19 brands, including D Nova Pure Drinking Water, Afra, Aqua Slim, Rupal, Essantia, Jel Bottled Water, Water Plus, A2Z, Heavens Spring, Dr. Sahil Healthy & Pure Premium Drinking Water, Mountain Pure, Neo, Black Seed Water, Best Natural, Deer, Lincoln, Clear, Gull, and Aqua Hygienic, were contaminated with bacteria, making them unsafe for consumption.

The PCRWR has urged the public to review the detailed report for information on the quality of bottled water brands they consume. The government has instructed PCRWR to continue quarterly monitoring of bottled and mineral water brands, ensuring the findings are publicized to promote awareness of public health standards.