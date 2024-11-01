Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PCRWR declares 30 bottled water brands unsafe for drinking

Quarterly report reveals contamination from bacteria and harmful chemicals in leading brands

By APP

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 30 bottled water brands unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination. 

For the third quarter of 2024 (July to September), PCRWR collected 205 samples of mineral and bottled water brands from 21 cities, comparing test results against the quality standards set by the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

According to a press release issued here, 12 brands, including Natural Pure Life, Bro H2O, Purifa Spring Water, Aqua Health, Meher Natural, Mountain Pure, Oslo, Smart Pure, Fijji, More Plus, Qudrat, and Natural, were found unsafe due to excessive sodium levels. Two brands, Black Seed Water and Natural, showed turbidity levels above the permissible limit.

The analysis also found that Black Seed Water had an unsafe pH level, while 19 brands, including D Nova Pure Drinking Water, Afra, Aqua Slim, Rupal, Essantia, Jel Bottled Water, Water Plus, A2Z, Heavens Spring, Dr. Sahil Healthy & Pure Premium Drinking Water, Mountain Pure, Neo, Black Seed Water, Best Natural, Deer, Lincoln, Clear, Gull, and Aqua Hygienic, were contaminated with bacteria, making them unsafe for consumption.

The PCRWR has urged the public to review the detailed report for information on the quality of bottled water brands they consume. The government has instructed PCRWR to continue quarterly monitoring of bottled and mineral water brands, ensuring the findings are publicized to promote awareness of public health standards.

Previous article
NEPRA faces backlash over license renewal for Karachi’s aging power plants
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 01, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends, so the rate is not fixed. The rates listed are provided by local...

FBR grants tax officers real-time, in-depth access to registered persons’ data

UBL proposes merger with Silkbank, offers share swap deal

Govt restructures debt with long-term bonds to cut interest burden

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.