Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Audi debuts first no-ring AUDI model in China

The new brand aims to expand Audi’s reach in China’s booming EV market, where brands like Nio and Xpeng lead

By Monitoring Desk

Audi has officially launched a new electric vehicle brand in China, debuting with a distinctive nameplate “AUDI” that omits its signature four-ring logo.

This move, in partnership with SAIC, represents a shift aimed at capturing China’s expanding market of younger, tech-focused consumers.

At the unveiling event, Audi introduced the AUDI E concept, the first model under the new brand, which is set to hit the Chinese market in mid-2025.

According to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, the AUDI brand is crafted for Chinese consumers who are significantly younger and more tech-oriented than global averages. “By launching this new brand, we are tapping into a more tech-savvy customer base,” said Döllner.

The AUDI E concept, which highlights an all-electric Sportback design, reflects the joint expertise of Audi and SAIC, combining German engineering with SAIC’s insight into the Chinese market. “Our partnerships in China are essential as the automotive industry undergoes the largest transformation in its history,” Döllner added.

Fermín Soneira, CEO of the new AUDI brand, explained that the collaboration between Audi and SAIC offers a “best of both worlds” approach, integrating Audi’s luxury engineering with SAIC’s rapid innovation capabilities and local knowledge.

The AUDI E concept will be built on the Advanced Digitized Platform, featuring 800-volt technology that enables super-fast charging — providing up to 370 km of range after a 10-minute charge.

Audi is committed to reducing time-to-market by over 30% with these joint ventures, bringing advanced electric vehicles to Chinese consumers quickly.

The new brand aims to broaden Audi’s presence in the world’s largest EV market, where premium Chinese EV brands like Nio and Xpeng have already established a significant foothold. The AUDI E concept showcases a range of features tailored to Chinese consumers, including driver assistance systems optimized for urban and highway environments, automated parking, and an immersive digital cockpit.

In addition to the Sportback, Audi and SAIC plan to introduce two more EV models, including an SUV, within three years, expanding Audi’s portfolio in China. By relying on local suppliers and a China-specific architecture, Audi aims to address local demands and differentiate itself in a competitive EV landscape. This new direction is expected to fortify Audi’s position in China, appealing directly to the market’s evolving consumer base.

Previous article
Amazon’s AWS to invest €1.2 billion in Italian data centers
Next article
Moderna reports surprise profit on higher-than-expected COVID vaccine sales
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Moderna reports surprise profit on higher-than-expected COVID vaccine sales

Moderna reported a surprise third-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by cost cutting and higher-than-expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, even with low revenue from its...

Amazon’s AWS to invest €1.2 billion in Italian data centers

Qualcomm advances on smartphone market revival, Chinese handset launches

Governor SBP stresses the need for increasing credit allocation to climate-resilient projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.