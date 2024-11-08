Amazon’s AWS to invest €1.2 billion in Italian data centers

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, announced plans to invest €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in Italy over the next five years, aiming to expand its data center presence in the country.

The investment is part of AWS’s broader European strategy to bolster cloud infrastructure, following the establishment of its first Italian cloud region in 2020, with an initial commitment of €2 billion by 2029.

This expansion, focused on Milan and surrounding regions, is expected to support up to 5,500 jobs through 2029 across fields such as construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and roles in the local economy, AWS stated. AWS counts prominent Italian clients like Ferrari and insurer Assicurazioni Generali among its users, underscoring the cloud provider’s significance in supporting major industries.

The investment follows AWS’s recent announcements of significant commitments across Europe, including €15.7 billion in Spain’s Aragon region and €7.8 billion in Germany through 2040. This news comes after AWS’s recently launched Asia Pacific data center in Malaysia, reflecting its global strategy to enhance local cloud infrastructure.