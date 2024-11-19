PTA hires consultant for 5G spectrum auction in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially hired National Economic Research Associates Inc. (NERA) for consultancy services to assist in the release of IMT spectrum aimed at enhancing next-generation mobile broadband services in Pakistan. The contract was signed on November 5, 2024.

As part of the agreement, NERA will conduct stakeholder consultations and provide recommendations to the government on key aspects of the upcoming spectrum release, including proposed reforms, spectrum valuation, and auction design.

The process is expected to be completed by April 2025.

NERA, a leading U.S.-based international consultancy firm, was selected after accepting the letter of intent (LOI) for the 5G spectrum auction. Despite submitting the second-highest technical bid, NERA was chosen due to offering the lowest financial bid of $0.75 million for the consultancy services.