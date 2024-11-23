Dar assures swift appointment of Competition Appellate Tribunal chairman

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Ishaq Dar has assured the timely appointment of the Chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) to facilitate the effective implementation of decisions by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

During a meeting with CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu, Senator Dar stressed the importance of a robust competition framework in fostering economic growth, encouraging innovation, and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

Dr Sidhu apprised the minister of the challenges posed by the absence of a CAT Chairman, which has rendered the tribunal non-functional, causing delays in resolving critical competition-related cases. Senator Dar reaffirmed his commitment to expediting the appointment of the CAT Chairman and its members to address this issue.

The minister lauded the CCP’s proactive efforts in tackling long-standing court cases and urged the Commission to intensify its measures against cartels and price manipulation, which harm consumers and distort markets. He also reiterated the government’s support for ensuring transparency and fairness in economic activities.

The CCP is currently dealing with a substantial backlog of cases across various courts, including 211 in the Supreme Court, 43 in the Lahore High Court, 44 in the Sindh High Court, and additional cases in the Islamabad and Peshawar High Courts. The CAT alone is handling 172 pending cases.

Dr. Sidhu proposed the creation of a specialized bench in the Supreme Court to address competition-related cases. He also briefed the minister on initiatives to enhance the Commission’s effectiveness in enforcing competition laws, particularly in identifying cartels, market abuse, and the misuse of dominant market positions.

Dr. Sidhu highlighted the achievements of the Market Intelligence Unit, which was established last year to monitor market trends and quickly identify anti-competitive practices such as price manipulation and cartel formation. Using advanced data analysis and media monitoring tools, the unit has identified over 150 cases since its inception.

The CCP has also strengthened its litigation department, resolving 69 cases in the past 12 months and recovering penalties amounting to Rs. 100 million. Additionally, the Commission is working to establish a Centre of Excellence to promote research, enhance academic collaboration, and strengthen partnerships with domestic and international scholars.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to bolstering competition enforcement mechanisms. Senator Dar’s assurance to address the leadership gap in the CAT marks a pivotal step toward expediting case resolutions and ensuring fair market practices.