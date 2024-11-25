PPRA denies NADRA exemption for e-visa system equipment procurement

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has rejected a request from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to exempt acquiring Software Development Kits (SDKs) and desktop/server machines from procurement rules.

BR reported, citing sources, that the equipment was intended to enhance the efficiency of the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS).

The Ministry of Interior sought the exemption in an October 11, 2024, letter, citing directives from the Prime Minister’s Office to resolve technical issues in the visa system.

NADRA argued that the SDKs were crucial for improving the system’s capabilities, such as detecting fraudulent passport details, verifying fingerprints, and performing facial liveness checks on iOS, Android, and web platforms.

The request was made under Section 21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002, for exemption from Rules 21 and 36 of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, claiming the urgency of the procurement justified bypassing the usual competitive process.

NADRA emphasized that the Federal Government had recently revamped the visa regime, simplifying requirements and introducing Visa Prior to Arrival (VPA) for 126 countries to boost investment and tourism.

However, after thorough deliberations, the PPRA Board unanimously ruled that the exemption was not justifiable. Instead, it advised NADRA to use alternative procurement methods permitted under Rule 20(N) of the Public Procurement Rules, provided all relevant conditions were met.

The board’s decision underlines the need for compliance with procurement regulations, even in cases of urgency, while ensuring transparency and accountability in public acquisitions.