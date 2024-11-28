Hi-Tech Lubricants begins local blending of ZIC

Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited (HTL) has officially commenced local blending of high-end synthetic lubricants under the renowned brand name ZIC at its subsidiary Hi-Tech Blending (Pvt.) Ltd. in Lahore from 27th November. This milestone marks the operationalization of the strategic partnership between HTL and South Korea’s SK Enmove Co. Ltd. (SKEN), a leading player in the global lubricant market.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2024, aims to transition HTL from importing fully blended ZIC lubricants to producing them domestically. The MoU was for the supply of additives, ingredients, and formulas to blend and package specific high-end synthetic lubricants.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce costs by avoiding duties and taxes associated with imported finished products, thereby enabling HTL to offer more competitive pricing in Pakistan’s price-sensitive lubricant market.

According to the company’s official statement, the locally produced ZIC lubricants will maintain the same international standards for quality and performance, thanks to the supply of critical additives and formulations from SKEN.

This aligns with SKEN’s broader strategy of enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing energy consumption through premium lubricant products.

By localizing production, HTL aims to not only strengthen its market presence in Pakistan but also position itself as a potential exporter of ZIC lubricants to regional markets.

Additionally, this move comes at a time when demand for synthetic lubricants is rising, driven by their superior performance and efficiency compared to conventional oils. HTL’s ability to produce these products locally places it in a favorable position to meet this growing demand while improving profit margins.

Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited is a publicly listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and a key player in the country’s lubricant industry. The company is known for its extensive distribution network and commitment to delivering automotive and industrial lubricants.

SK Enmove, formerly SK Lubricants, is a pioneer in the Korean lubricant market with a strong focus on innovation and energy efficiency. The company has established a global footprint through strategic partnerships and joint ventures, making it a reliable supplier of premium lubricant products across the globe.

With the commencement of local blending, HTL is poised to leverage this partnership to enhance its market competitiveness and contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s automotive and industrial sectors.