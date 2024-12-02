PSX hits 103,000 as stocks trade in green

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed strong buying momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surpassing the 103,000 level for the first time, gaining over 1,800 points during intra-day trading.

At mid-day, the index stood at 103,194.84 points, marking an increase of 1,837.52 points or 1.81%, driven by key sectors like automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, PRL, SSGC, ODGC, PPL, MEBL, and NBP, traded in the green.

The stock market’s upward trajectory has continued in recent weeks, with PSX surpassing the historic 100,000 level and setting new records amid strong local investor interest and institutional support. The benchmark index has seen significant weekly gains, reflecting growing confidence in the market.

Globally, Asian stocks rose, supported by record-high closes on Wall Street and a stronger US dollar, which rebounded against major currencies. Chinese shares gained on robust manufacturing data, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and mainland Chinese blue chips posted notable increases.