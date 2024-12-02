Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX hits 103,000 as stocks trade in green

Automobile assemblers, cement, banks, fertilizer, OMCs, and refineries see steady buying

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed strong buying momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surpassing the 103,000 level for the first time, gaining over 1,800 points during intra-day trading.

At mid-day, the index stood at 103,194.84 points, marking an increase of 1,837.52 points or 1.81%, driven by key sectors like automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, PRL, SSGC, ODGC, PPL, MEBL, and NBP, traded in the green.

The stock market’s upward trajectory has continued in recent weeks, with PSX surpassing the historic 100,000 level and setting new records amid strong local investor interest and institutional support. The benchmark index has seen significant weekly gains, reflecting growing confidence in the market.

Globally, Asian stocks rose, supported by record-high closes on Wall Street and a stronger US dollar, which rebounded against major currencies. Chinese shares gained on robust manufacturing data, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and mainland Chinese blue chips posted notable increases.

Previous article
JSW to launch in-house EV brand in India
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.