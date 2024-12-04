China-Pakistan strengthen trade ties with nine agreements worth RMB 1.918 Billion

To enhance bilateral trade ties, Chinese and Pakistani enterprises have signed nine agreements worth RMB 1.918 billion (approximately $263.8 million). The signing took place during the Strategic Cooperation Summit on E-Commerce, themed “Unleashing the Digital Potential of CPEC,” held in Chenggong, Kunming, Yunnan.

The agreements cover diverse sectors such as overseas investment, mineral and ore trading, agricultural products, and the burgeoning digital economy. Prominent participants include Yunnan Yunshangyun Big Data Industry Development Co., Ltd, Jinhu International Trade (Kunming) Co., Ltd, and Northern Frontier Mines Pakistan.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minister for Planning and Development, highlighted that these agreements would significantly enhance trade and investment flows between China and Pakistan. He emphasized the potential for growth in digital technologies and e-commerce, aligning with the broader goals of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).