Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PPRA permits Education Ministry to procure 200,000 refurbished Chromebooks

Procurement exempted from standard rules to reduce costs for ICT schools

By Monitoring Desk

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has granted the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training permission to procure 200,000 refurbished Chromebooks through open competitive bidding while exempting the process from certain standard procurement rules.

BR reported that the decision was made following a request from the ministry on October 10, 2024, seeking PPRA’s approval to buy refurbished Chromebooks at significantly lower prices. 

The ministry argued that the initiative is part of its efforts to improve the IT infrastructure of schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which include upgrading IT labs with modern equipment such as laptops, smart screens, and Chromebooks.

Citing budget constraints, the ministry highlighted that new laptops cost over Rs200,000 and new Chromebooks exceed Rs100,000, making them financially unfeasible for large-scale distribution. Refurbished Chromebooks, priced between Rs5,000 and Rs15,000, were presented as a cost-effective alternative tailored for educational purposes.

However, PPRA’s standard procurement rules, outlined in Clause 18 of the General Conditions of the Contract, require goods to be new, unused, and of the latest models, effectively barring the purchase of refurbished items. To address this, the ministry sought an exemption under Section 21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002.

Following deliberations, the PPRA board unanimously approved the exemption, allowing the ministry to proceed with the procurement of refurbished Chromebooks in multiple tranches through open competitive bidding. 

The decision is aimed at minimizing the financial burden on the national exchequer while providing affordable IT solutions to thousands of students in ICT schools and colleges.

Previous article
Rs1.96/unit uniform tariff adjustment approved for first quarter FY2024-25 
Next article
Punjab cabinet approves salary hike for MPAs, special assistants, and advisors
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.