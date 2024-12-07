PTA introduces VPN registration via mobile numbers for freelancers

To facilitate the gradual banning of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has enabled freelancers in the IT sector to register their virtual private networks (VPNs) using mobile numbers.

This initiative aims to facilitate individuals without static IP addresses, ensuring secure and uninterrupted VPN operations. Freelancers can complete the registration process online by providing their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), company details, and taxpayer status.

This measure follows the government’s decision not to impose a blanket VPN ban, as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 does not authorise such actions. Instead, PTA has opted for a regulatory approach, balancing cybersecurity concerns with the needs of the IT sector. Over 31,000 VPNs have already been registered under this framework.

The initiative is timely, as Pakistan’s IT sector faces challenges from internet disruptions, which have been reported to cause losses exceeding $1 million per hour. Industry leaders stress the importance of stable internet access, accommodative policies, and robust infrastructure to meet the government’s $15 billion export target. This step marks progress in fostering a conducive environment for digital operations in Pakistan.