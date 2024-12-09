Sign inSubscribe
SBP suspends license of M/s Al-Hameed International Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd

State Bank cancels license of Al-Hameed Money Exchange over repeated breaches of compliance laws

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday canceled the license of M/s Al-Hameed International Money Exchange (Private) Limited.

The decision was taken under the Foreign Exchange Regulations Act of 1947, citing violations of applicable laws and SBP’s regulations.

This is the third action against the company by SBP. Its authorization was first suspended for three months on October 24, 2017, and again on February 13, 2024.

With the cancellation, the company, including its head office and outlets, is now barred from conducting any foreign exchange-related business activities.

In a statement, the SBP said, “The cancellation of the license is part of our efforts to ensure compliance with foreign exchange regulations. Repeated violations leave no room for leniency.” The SBP has advised all concerned entities to comply with this decision.

BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda
Ad giant Omnicom acquires Interpublic in $13.25 billion all-stock deal
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

