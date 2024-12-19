Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Symmetry Group secures contract with Orange Hub Play Centre LLC

Digital transformation leader to enhance UAE-based platform's customer experience

By News Desk

Symmetry Group Limited, a prominent digital technology and transformation firm, has been awarded a significant contract by UAE-based Orange Hub Play Centre LLC to enhance its online platform. The partnership underscores Orange Hub’s dedication to strengthening its digital presence and delivering an unparalleled customer experience.

In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Symmetry Group announced the collaboration as a milestone in its mission to provide innovative, impactful, and sustainable digital solutions. The project will involve utilizing the company’s expertise in areas such as digital strategy, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and interactive marketing.

Symmetry Group, renowned for its leadership in digital transformation, continues to drive the modernization and digitalization of critical business functions across various industries. This partnership is expected to further solidify the company’s reputation in international markets.

Previous article
Treet Battery approves debt-to-equity conversion and capital increase
Next article
Trump signals tariff escalation against India with reciprocal trade measures
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Barrick Gold seeks arbitration over Mali gold mine dispute

Canadian miner and Mali junta dispute mining rules since 2023; four Barrick executives arrested in November amid Mali's push to increase revenue share from gold mines

PSX witnesses persistent selling; KSE-100 Index plunges almost 4,800 points

FBR officials empowered to seal premises, restrict bank accounts for non-filers

After Germany, France raises concerns over challenges faced by its energy firms in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.