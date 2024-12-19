Symmetry Group secures contract with Orange Hub Play Centre LLC

Symmetry Group Limited, a prominent digital technology and transformation firm, has been awarded a significant contract by UAE-based Orange Hub Play Centre LLC to enhance its online platform. The partnership underscores Orange Hub’s dedication to strengthening its digital presence and delivering an unparalleled customer experience.

In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Symmetry Group announced the collaboration as a milestone in its mission to provide innovative, impactful, and sustainable digital solutions. The project will involve utilizing the company’s expertise in areas such as digital strategy, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and interactive marketing.

Symmetry Group, renowned for its leadership in digital transformation, continues to drive the modernization and digitalization of critical business functions across various industries. This partnership is expected to further solidify the company’s reputation in international markets.