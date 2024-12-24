Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PPL, JV partners discovers hydrocarbons in Sindh’s Kotri North Block

Discovery made at exploratory well Takri-1, with hydrocarbons flowing at a rate of 2.4 MMscfd

By News Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and its joint venture partners United Energy Pakistan Limited and Asia Resources Oil Limited successfully discovered hydrocarbons in the Kotri North Block, District Jamshoro, Sindh, according to a stock filing on Tuesday. 

The discovery was made at the exploratory well Takri-1, with hydrocarbons flowing at a rate of approximately 2.4 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd).

United Energy Pakistan Limited operates the well with a 50% working interest, while Pakistan Petroleum Limited holds a 40% working interest, and Asia Resources Oil Limited holds the remaining 10%.

The Takri-1 well, spudded on November 11, 2024, was drilled to a measured depth of 4,156 feet to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of Late Cretaceous/Early Paleocene Sands. Modular Dynamic Testing (MDT) confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons in the interbedded sandstones of the Khadro Formation (Paleocene Age). 

The well was subsequently perforated and completed in the Khadro Formation, with hydrocarbons tested at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,053 psig through a 20/64-inch choke.

The Takri-1 discovery opened a new avenue for exploring the hydrocarbon potential of Paleocene Khadro sands in the region. 

This discovery will add additional hydrocarbon reserves and enable the energy sector to reduce the current energy crisis in the country and will save foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production.

News Desk
News Desk

Profit by Pakistan Today
