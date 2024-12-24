Sign inSubscribe
OGDCL revives Dars West-2 Well in Sindh, resumes production 

Well yields oil, gas, and LPG; supports national gas supply

By News Desk

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revived the Dars West-2 Well in Tando Allah Yar district, Sindh, achieving hydrocarbon production from the B-Sand interval of the Lower Goru Formation, according to a stock filing by the company on Tuesday.  

The well is currently producing 200 barrels per day (BPD) of oil, 8.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, and 37 metric tons per day (MTD) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Previously completed in the C-Sand interval and integrated into the production system in January 2024, the Dars West-2 Well ceased to flow in September 2024 due to declining production. 

Subsequent assessments, including Bottom Hole Pressure & Temperature (BHP&T) surveys, indicated no further production prospects in the C-Sand, leading to its isolation. The well was then perforated and completed in the B-Sand interval.

The gas produced from the well is processed at OGDCL’s Kunnar Pasakhi Deep-Tando Allah Yar Plant and integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, contributing to the national energy supply.

OGDCL holds a 77.5% working interest in the Dars West Development and Production Lease (D&PL), with GHPL as a joint venture partner carrying a 22.5% stake. 

The revival of Dars West-2 Well highlights OGDCL’s expertise in optimizing production and maximizing hydrocarbon recovery through innovative techniques.

PPL, JV partners discovers hydrocarbons in Sindh's Kotri North Block
Walmart sued for allegedly opening unauthorized bank accounts for over 1 million drivers
News Desk
