Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

New undersea cable to boost Pakistan’s internet capacity by 24 terabytes

Cable will connect Pakistan with the African region; four more cables planned

By News Desk

A new undersea internet cable, capable of delivering 24 terabytes of bandwidth, is under installation and expected to significantly enhance internet speed and reliability across Pakistan. 

Media reports suggest that the 45,000-kilometer cable is being installed by a French company and will supplement the existing seven cables, which currently provide 8 terabytes of bandwidth.

The cable will connect Pakistan with the African region, addressing long-standing complaints about slow internet speeds. 

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed said the cable is not yet operational but is expected to be active next year.

Syed also revealed that four additional major internet lines are in the pipeline, including infrastructure to support 5G, which will address bandwidth congestion and improve fiber connectivity for mobile towers. 

“These projects, expected to double capacity next year, will ensure Pakistan’s internet infrastructure meets demands for the next two to five years,” he added.

The government is facing criticism from the tech community, digital rights groups, and freelancers over internet outages, slow speeds, the installation of a national firewall, and disruptions to social media applications.

According to P@SHA chairman, Pakistan’s IT sector was incurring losses of over one million dollars per hour due to frequent internet shutdowns. He explained that for every dollar the government invests in market access, a return of $49 is generated, based on trends over the past three years. 

On Sunday, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division Syed Sajid Mehdi advised Pakistanis to limit their internet usage to “important matters only” to address ongoing connectivity issues. Speaking on a television program, Mehdi likened internet congestion to traffic jams, attributing slow speeds to overuse and the country’s limited fiber-optic capacity, which he said stands at 15% compared to India’s 45%.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for IT and Telecomm Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed the Senate Standing Committee on IT that Pakistan is in talks with Starlink, a US satellite internet constellation, to bring its services to the country.  

Previous article
Audit uncovers Rs152bn losses, irregularities in KP govt projects
Next article
PPL, JV partners discovers hydrocarbons in Sindh’s Kotri North Block
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Audit uncovers Rs152bn losses, irregularities in KP govt projects

Rs84.8 billion mismanaged in 12 cases, Rs132.9 million fraud detected in 10 cases

Engro Fertilizers resumes operations at EnVen Plant

FBR’s faceless customs system clears 4,000 consignments

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 24, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.