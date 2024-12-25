Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Toyota marks 10th month of continuous global production decrease

Despite production challenges, global sales rise 1.7% year-on-year to 920,569 vehicles in November, setting a record for the month

By Monitoring Desk

Toyota Motor Corporation reported a 6.2% year-on-year drop in global production for November, marking its 10th consecutive monthly decline.

The automaker manufactured 869,230 vehicles worldwide, a steeper fall compared to October’s 0.8% decrease.

In the U.S., Toyota’s production declined 11.8%, reflecting a slow recovery despite resuming Grand Highlander and Lexus TX SUV output in late October after a four-month suspension. Meanwhile, China saw a 1.6% decrease in production, improving from a 9% drop in October, driven by increased local sales of Granvia and Sienna minivans, and the electric sedan bZ3 developed with BYD.

Toyota’s domestic production in Japan, accounting for roughly one-third of its global output, fell by 9.3% in November. This was partially attributed to a two-day halt at the Fujimatsu and Yoshiwara plants.

Despite production challenges, global sales rose 1.7% year-on-year to 920,569 vehicles in November, setting a record for the month. The uptick was supported by robust demand in the U.S. and China.

For the January-to-November period, Toyota’s global output stood at 8.75 million vehicles, down 5.2% from the same period last year, while sales declined by 1.2%. The reported figures include the Lexus brand but exclude group companies Hino and Daihatsu.

Amid growing competition from Chinese brands like BYD, Toyota is planning to build an independent plant in Shanghai. Production of electric vehicles for its Lexus luxury line is expected to begin there around 2027, according to the Nikkei.

Previous article
Pakistan-US trade hits $6.3 billion in 10 months
Next article
Apple seeks to defend Google’s billion-dollar payments in search case
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 25, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Iran lifts ban on WhatsApp and Google Play, state media says

Gas curtailment costs Pakistan $194mn in four months, triggers energy crisis

Elon Musk’s xAI raises $6 billion to fuel AI expansion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.