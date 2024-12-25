Toyota marks 10th month of continuous global production decrease

Toyota Motor Corporation reported a 6.2% year-on-year drop in global production for November, marking its 10th consecutive monthly decline.

The automaker manufactured 869,230 vehicles worldwide, a steeper fall compared to October’s 0.8% decrease.

In the U.S., Toyota’s production declined 11.8%, reflecting a slow recovery despite resuming Grand Highlander and Lexus TX SUV output in late October after a four-month suspension. Meanwhile, China saw a 1.6% decrease in production, improving from a 9% drop in October, driven by increased local sales of Granvia and Sienna minivans, and the electric sedan bZ3 developed with BYD.

Toyota’s domestic production in Japan, accounting for roughly one-third of its global output, fell by 9.3% in November. This was partially attributed to a two-day halt at the Fujimatsu and Yoshiwara plants.

Despite production challenges, global sales rose 1.7% year-on-year to 920,569 vehicles in November, setting a record for the month. The uptick was supported by robust demand in the U.S. and China.

For the January-to-November period, Toyota’s global output stood at 8.75 million vehicles, down 5.2% from the same period last year, while sales declined by 1.2%. The reported figures include the Lexus brand but exclude group companies Hino and Daihatsu.

Amid growing competition from Chinese brands like BYD, Toyota is planning to build an independent plant in Shanghai. Production of electric vehicles for its Lexus luxury line is expected to begin there around 2027, according to the Nikkei.