Gwadar Airport declared international, officially opens for global flights and cargo

The federal government has officially designated Gwadar Airport as an international airport, allowing it to handle international passenger and cargo flights.

The airport, a major milestone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to boost regional connectivity and trade.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued two notifications to formalize the airport’s operations. The first notification, under Section 9, declared Gwadar Airport as an international airport, while the second, under Section 10, authorized international passenger flights to land and take off.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang virtually inaugurated Gwadar International Airport in October during Li’s four-day bilateral visit to Pakistan.

Terming the project a “gift” from China, PM Shehbaz highlighted the airport’s role as a central component of the billion dollar infrastructure and development project CPEC. The ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

The inauguration coincided with the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) on October 15-16, attended by Premier Li amid tight security measures.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced that Gwadar International Airport, one of Pakistan’s largest, will handle both domestic and international flights.

Located 14 km north of Gwadar city, the airport is positioned on the southwestern Arabian Sea coast of Balochistan province, a region of strategic importance. Gwadar’s geographic location has spurred significant development and commercial activity in recent years, elevating its status as a vital trade hub.

Gwadar International Airport operates on a flight schedule basis, supporting both domestic and international routes. Its completion marks a significant step in enhancing Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure and economic integration within the region.