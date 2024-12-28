Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Lahore installs Pakistan’s first anti-smog tower

Pilot project offers hope, but root causes of pollution remain unaddressed

By News Desk

The Environmental Protection Department has launched Pakistan’s first anti-smog tower in Lahore, an initiative aimed at combating the city’s worsening air pollution. Capable of filtering 50,000 cubic meters of air per hour and purifying up to 1.2 million cubic meters daily, the tower is currently undergoing a 15-day trial at no cost to the government. If successful, more towers will be installed across the city.

While the initiative signals progress, experts argue that such measures only treat the symptoms of air pollution rather than its underlying causes. Lahore’s transportation sector remains the largest polluter, contributing 83.15% of emissions in 2022. Across Punjab, transportation accounted for 39% of emissions between 1990 and 2020, far exceeding industrial, energy, and agricultural sources.

The surge in vehicle numbers—from 4 million in 2000 to 20 million in 2020—has exacerbated the issue, particularly as most vehicles still rely on substandard fuels that fail to meet Euro 2 standards. Transitioning to cleaner fuels, such as Euro 5, and promoting electric vehicles could significantly reduce emissions, but such changes require substantial reforms in both the fuel and transportation sectors.

For lasting improvement, experts emphasise the need for structural changes, including the adoption of cleaner energy, stricter emissions regulations, and enhanced public transport systems. While initiatives like the anti-smog tower provide immediate relief, addressing the root causes of air pollution remains crucial for a sustainable and healthier future.

