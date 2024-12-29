Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Tech companies face tough AI copyright questions in 2025

Copyright owners accuse OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and others of using their work to train AI models without permission or payment

By Reuters

The new year may bring pivotal developments in a series of copyright lawsuits that could shape the future business of artificial intelligence.

The lawsuits from authors, news outlets, visual artists, musicians and other copyright owners accuse OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta Platforms and other technology companies of using their work to train chatbots and other AI-based content generators without permission or payment.

Courts will likely begin hearing arguments starting next year on whether the defendants’ copying amounts to “fair use,” which could be the AI copyright war’s defining legal question.

Tech companies have argued that their AI systems make fair use of copyrighted material by studying it to learn to create new, transformative content. Copyright owners counter that the companies unlawfully copy their works to generate rival content that threatens their livelihoods.

OpenAI, Meta, Silicon Valley investment firm Andreessen Horowitz and others warn that being forced to pay copyright holders for their content could cripple the burgeoning U.S. AI industry. Some content owners began voluntarily licensing their material to tech companies this year, including Reddit, News Corp and the Financial Times.

Reuters licensed its articles to Meta in October.

Other copyright holders, such as major record labels, the New York Times and several best-selling authors continued to press their claims or filed new lawsuits in 2024.

AI companies could escape U.S. copyright liability completely if the courts agree with them on the fair use question. Judges hearing the cases in different jurisdictions could reach conflicting conclusions on fair use and other issues, and multiple rounds of appeals are likely.

An ongoing dispute between Thomson Reuters and former legal research competitor Ross Intelligence could provide an early indication of how judges will treat fair use arguments.

Thomson Reuters – the parent company of Reuters News – alleged that Ross misused copyrighted material from its legal research platform Westlaw to build an AI-powered legal search engine. Ross denied wrongdoing, invoking fair use.

U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas said last year that he could not decide before a jury trial whether Ross made fair use of the content. But Bibas canceled the scheduled trial and heard new fair use arguments in November, which could lead to a new ruling on the issue next year.

Another early fair use indicator could come in a dispute between music publishers and Anthropic over the use of their song lyrics to train its chatbot Claude. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Corley is considering fair use as part of the publishers’ request for a preliminary injunction against the company. Corley held oral arguments over the proposed injunction last month.

In November, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York dismissed a case from news outlets Raw Story and AlterNet against OpenAI, finding that they failed to show they were injured by OpenAI’s alleged copyright violations.

The outlets’ cases differ from most of the other lawsuits because they accused OpenAI of illegally removing copyright management information from their articles instead of directly infringing their copyrights. But other cases could also end without a determination on fair use if judges decide that copyright owners were unharmed by the use of their work in AI training.

Previous article
US adds 9th telcom to list of companies hacked by Chinese-backed Salt Typhoon cyberespionage
Next article
France targets 2025 budget deficit above 5% to sustain growth
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

LHC emphasizes prison industries and skill development for inmates

The court stresses the alignment of educational curricula in prisons with public and private institutions to enhance inmates’ employability after release

PHMEA alleges harassment by Punjab Labour Department during factory raids

CDA pushes for eco-friendly public transport

Cellular subscriptions fall to 193.238 million by November end

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.