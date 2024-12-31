Rudolf Pakistan intends to acquire 21.42% stake in Nimir Resins Limited

Rudolf Pakistan (Private) Limited has announced its intention to acquire up to 21.42% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Nimir Resins Limited, comprising 30,276,302 ordinary shares.

The acquisition is subject to a minimum acceptance level of 7.49%, or 10,596,702 shares, according to a public notice issued by AKD Securities Limited, the Manager of the Offer.

“On behalf of Rudolf Pakistan (Private) Limited (the “Acquirer”), AKD Securities Limited as the Manager to the Offer, is submitting herewith a copy of the Public Announcement of Offer to acquire up to 30,276,302 ordinary shares of Nimir Resins Limited constituting 21.42% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Target, in accordance with the Securities Act, 2017 (“Securities Act”) and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, read AKD Securities’ notice sent to the PSX.

The acquisition is being conducted under the Securities Act, 2017, and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

The necessary filings, including the Public Announcement of Offer, have been submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

As per the announcement, the offer will be published in newspapers on January 2, 2025.