SSGC cuts 50% gas for captive power generation in January

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a 50% reduction in gas supply for captive power generation from January 1 to 31, 2025, due to severe shortages caused by depleting reserves.

In a notice issued to industrial associations, SSGC cited a pressing deficit in indigenous gas supplies, noting that priority will be given to domestic consumers, particularly in Balochistan, as per the Ministry of Energy’s priority order during winter.

The gas utility highlighted that the curtailment complies with Clause-1 of the ‘Contract for the Supply of Gas for Power Generation’ (GSA), which states that gas is provided on an ‘as and when available’ basis. Consumers are also required to maintain dual-firing arrangements to mitigate production losses during shortages.

The GSA further outlines that gas supplies are typically available from March to November, with disconnections during peak winter months of December to February. However, instead of implementing a complete disconnection this January, SSGC opted for a 50 per cent reduction to balance supply for the domestic sector.

SSGC urged industrial consumers to cooperate and emphasized the necessity of these measures to ensure uninterrupted gas availability for residential customers during the winter season.