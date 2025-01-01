Sign inSubscribe
Punjab Revenue Authority expands jurisdiction to Murree

Authority appoints Additional Commissioner Marzia Saleem to oversee the Murree office

By News Desk

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has extended its jurisdiction to Murree as part of efforts to expand its outreach across the province. 

A notification has been issued to operationalise the Murree office, complementing the already established offices in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, and Kasur.

PRA has also appointed Additional Commissioner Marzia Saleem to oversee the Murree office, with a focus on bringing unregistered Punjab sales taxpayers into the tax net. Meetings are being conducted to engage with these taxpayers and encourage compliance.

The authority stated that it is implementing a strategic plan aimed at increasing revenue resources and broadening its district-level presence. Offices are being established to improve taxpayer facilitation while contributing to revenue growth.

In addition to Murree, PRA plans to open new offices in Attock and Jhelum in the near future. These steps are part of a broader initiative to include 12 additional districts under PRA’s jurisdiction.

News Desk
News Desk

