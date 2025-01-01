Russia seeks AI partnership with China amid Western sanctions

President Vladimir Putin has instructed Russia’s government and its largest bank, Sberbank, to strengthen cooperation with China in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

The instructions, published on the Kremlin’s website, follow Putin’s earlier announcement that Russia would collaborate with BRICS countries and others to advance AI technology. Putin has directed Sberbank, which leads Russia’s AI efforts, to focus on further cooperation with China in technological research and development in AI.

Western sanctions, which have limited Russia’s access to key technologies needed for its war against Ukraine, have impacted its AI progress. Major microchip producers have halted exports to Russia, making it difficult for the country to develop AI.

Sberbank’s CEO, German Gref, acknowledged in 2023 that graphics processing units (GPUs), essential for AI, are difficult for Russia to replace. By partnering with non-Western countries, Russia aims to reduce the dominance of the United States in AI, a key technology for the future.

On December 11, Putin announced the creation of a new AI Alliance Network to bring together experts from BRICS countries and others.

Russia currently ranks 31st out of 83 countries for AI implementation, innovation, and investment, trailing behind the United States, China, and even other BRICS members like India and Brazil.