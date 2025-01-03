Sign inSubscribe
KPRA revenue surges by 45%, collects Rs24.2bn in six months

Rs18.15 billion generated from sales tax, Rs6.07 billion from Infrastructure Development Cess

By News Desk

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has achieved a revenue collection of Rs24.2 billion in the first half months of the financial year 2024-25, reflecting a 45% increase compared to the Rs16.7 billion collected during the same period last year. 

This Rs7.5 billion growth highlights the authority’s robust performance, according to details shared by KPRA’s media wing.

The breakdown of the collections shows that Rs18.15 billion was generated from the sales tax on services, while Rs6.07 billion was collected through the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). 

Compared to last year, sales tax collections rose by 24% from Rs14.6 billion, and IDC collections surged by 189% from Rs2.1 billion.

KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal attributed this strong performance to the dedication and strategic efforts of the authority’s team. She expressed confidence that KPRA would not only meet its annual revenue target but significantly exceed it.

“With the same level of commitment and our strategic approach, I am confident that we will surpass this year’s target,” said DG Iqbal, emphasizing the authority’s focus on sustainable growth and effective revenue collection measures.

VEON injects $15 million into Mobilink Bank for digital expansion 
Punjab becomes first province to automate development projects
News Desk
News Desk

