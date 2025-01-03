The Rise and Fall of DHA Multan: What Went Wrong?

Is DHA Multan truly a failed project, or is there a deeper story behind the claims?

In this video, we uncover the controversies surrounding DHA Multan, including allegations of threatening calls, payment issues, and investors withholding funds.

We take a closer look at DHA’s history, its audit and profit model, and the unique land acquisition strategies that have made DHA a dominant player in Pakistan’s real estate market. From plot price fluctuations to investor confidence, this video provides a comprehensive analysis of DHA Multan and its role in the housing industry.