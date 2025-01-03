Sign inSubscribe
Videos

The Rise and Fall of DHA Multan: What Went Wrong?

By Profit Urdu

Is DHA Multan truly a failed project, or is there a deeper story behind the claims?

In this video, we uncover the controversies surrounding DHA Multan, including allegations of threatening calls, payment issues, and investors withholding funds.

We take a closer look at DHA’s history, its audit and profit model, and the unique land acquisition strategies that have made DHA a dominant player in Pakistan’s real estate market. From plot price fluctuations to investor confidence, this video provides a comprehensive analysis of DHA Multan and its role in the housing industry.

Previous article
PICIC insurance merger stalls due to prolonged legal process
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.